Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" is plan for defeat. Hungary is not involved in this - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said he does not support the "Victory Plan" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and once again calls for a negotiating table with Russia.

He said this in an interview with Kossuth Radio, Censor.NET reports.

In his opinion, the plan will not work, so it is necessary to immediately start negotiations with Russia in order to return to peaceful life as soon as possible.

The losers now want to move on to a victory plan. We said that we are not involved in this. You cannot win with this "Victory Plan". You can only lose with it. This is not a plan for victory, but for defeat. Hungary does not intend to participate in the implementation of such military plans and will not supply weapons to Ukraine as before," Orban said.

He also noted that the Hungarian side does not support this plan because "it is not a plan of victory for Hungary."

Orban once again accused the EU of acting as a belligerent side in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but Hungary believes that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military actions.

"We must sit down at the negotiating table," the Hungarian prime minister added.

