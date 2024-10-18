ENG
Village head of Mykilske wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

In the afternoon, the Russian army shelled Mykilske, Kherson region. The village head was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

"At about 11:10, the occupiers shelled Mykilske. The head of the village was injured in the enemy shelling.

The 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. He is being provided with medical assistance," the statement said.

