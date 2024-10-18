In Kherson, occupiers attacked rescuers with drone, five men were injured
On October 18, Russian troops attacked emergency response service workers with a drone. Five men were injured.
This was reported by the Kherson MMA, Censor.NET reports.
"In Kherson, Russians attacked employees of the regional municipal emergency response service from a UAV. Five men, aged 44, 24, 41, 43, and 47, were injured as a result of the drop of explosives from the drone," the statement reads.
As noted, they sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to their limbs and torso. An ambulance took all the victims to a hospital for medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password