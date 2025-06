Ukraine returned 95 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine has released 95 soldiers from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"95 of our people are back home. The soldiers who defended Mariupol and Azovstal, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions.

Every time Ukraine rescues its people from Russian captivity, we are bringing closer the day when freedom will be returned to all those in Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said.