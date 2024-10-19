Corruption is no longer norm in Ukraine, - Head of SAPO Klymenko

On October 18, 2024, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, took part in an event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine", where he stated that corruption is no longer the norm in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press center.

"Today we can confidently say that corruption is no longer the norm, and this became possible thanks to our joint efforts," Klymenko assured.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the sources of funding for the State Anti-Corruption Program