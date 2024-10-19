Man killed in Russian shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region

On the afternoon of October 19, Russians shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region. A man died as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the occupants fired at the settlement around one o'clock in the afternoon.

"A 33-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He died on the spot. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," Prokudin wrote.

