Border guards destroyed enemy dugouts, vehicle in hiding place and Russian D-20 howitzer. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards used FPV drones to hit enemy dugouts and a vehicle in a hiding place and destroyed a D-20 howitzer with its firing position. At least 7 occupants were neutralised.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

Read more: War may move to Asia, - French Foreign Minister Barrot about DPRK soldiers in war in Ukraine

