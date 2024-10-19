Border guards destroyed enemy dugouts, vehicle in hiding place and Russian D-20 howitzer. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, border guards used FPV drones to hit enemy dugouts and a vehicle in a hiding place and destroyed a D-20 howitzer with its firing position. At least 7 occupants were neutralised.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.
