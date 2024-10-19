Currently, 20 thousand mobilized persons are undergoing training at same time, previously it was 35 thousand - General Staff

At present, more than 20,000 mobilized people are simultaneously undergoing training in the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A few months ago, this figure was almost 35,000.

This was announced at a briefing by Vasyl Rumak, head of the training department at the training centers of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Now the Armed Forces have a powerful network of training centers. ...There are more than 25 training facilities, each with its own specifics. We have created them in such a way that almost every type of military service has its own training center, and military specialists are trained there for their needs. This allowed military authorities to influence the content and quality of training. Therefore, the volumes are now very large, first of all, we are talking about the number of people - more than 20 thousand people are training at the same time," Rumak said.

At the same time, he noted that a few months ago this figure reached almost 35 thousand.

The representative of the General Staff said that the training process is constantly being improved.

According to him, before the start of a full-scale war, the emphasis in training was on the ability of a soldier to shoot accurately at moving targets. Now, according to Rumak, they are practicing close combat, clearing trenches, shooting from cover, shooting from the left-right shoulder with a quick change, shooting from awkward positions, etc.

He added that the training of one mobilized soldier costs the state about 100 thousand hryvnias, which includes salary, clothing and medical support, fuel, ammunition, etc.