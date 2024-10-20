Ballistic strike of Russian army on Kryvyi Rih: 17 people were injured. Eight victims are in hospital. PHOTOS

The Russian attacks in Kryvyi Rih left 17 people injured. Of these, 14 needed medical assistance. Eight people are in hospital. All of them are in moderate condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, seven apartment buildings were damaged. About fifteen cars were destroyed. This included three fire trucks, as many police cars, and an ambulance.

"Headquarters have been set up in the city. They accept applications for damaged property. They also provide building materials. People are provided with food and hot tea," Lysak said.

Also at night, the occupiers fired artillery at Marhanets, Nikopol district, and in the morning they shelled the district center. No one was injured.

Late on Saturday night, 19 October, the enemy fired twice at Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, with ballistic missiles.

