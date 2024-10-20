Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 678,520 people (+1,340 per day), 9,047 tanks, 19,565 artillery systems, 18,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 678,520 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 10.20.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 678,520 (+1,340) people,

tanks ‒ 9047 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 18,111 (+39) units,

artillery systems – 19565 (+17) units,

MLRS – 1232 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 978 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369(+0) units,

helicopters – 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 17287 (+57),

cruise missiles ‒ 2624 (+1),

warships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks – 26987 (+41) units,

special equipment ‒ 3476 (+3)

