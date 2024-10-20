Sybiha to visit Turkey: special attention will be paid to "Victory Plan"

From October 20 to 22, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Turkey to hold high-level talks on key issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As noted, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler, and Minister of Trade Omer Bolat.

"The talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defense, industrial, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and Black Sea security.

Particular attention will be paid to the "Victory Plan" presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's integration into NATO and the Peace Formula as a path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the statement said.

It is also noted that in Istanbul, Andriy Sybiga will hold a series of talks and visit the SAHA EXPO 2024 defense exhibition, where he will hold separate meetings with Turkish defense companies.

During the visit, the Minister will have important meetings with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Turkey.

The minister will also visit Istanbul University, where he will talk to professors and students of the Ukrainian Language and Literature Department, discussing opportunities to expand academic cooperation and support for the study of the Ukrainian language in Turkey.