Head of BES regional office in Poltava region Pakhnits declared $6.5 million in cash and single-engine plane - declaration

In his annual declaration for 2023, Oleh Pakhnits, the head of the BES territorial office in Poltava region, declared cash savings of $6.5 million, a single-engine Socata TB 20 GT aircraft, as well as cars, dozens of land plots, apartments, parking spaces and a residential building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official's declaration.

He also declared several pieces of hunting rifles, cars, and semi-trailers as valuable property. He also owns property in Slovakia.

It is worth noting that the Socata TB 20 GT aircraft listed in the declaration belongs to the agricultural enterprise "Progres". According to local media, Pakhnits was its beneficiary, and the aircraft with the tail number UR-COL is worth about $415,000 on the market.



