Ukrainian defense forces repel enemy attack and destroy 2 tanks and 4 IFV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, together with their comrades from the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi and the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, repelled an enemy armoured assault.

As a result of coordinated actions, the enemy was repulsed, and 2 tanks and 4 infantry fighting vehicles, along with Russian infantry, were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

