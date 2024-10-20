Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region captured occupants from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the conversation with the Russians was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel. It is known that former prisoners from high-security colonies were taken prisoner.

"Our task? To consolidate and wait for Akhmat," the occupier said.

As a reminder, soldiers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a platoon of Russian soldiers and their equipment in the Kursk region. In particular, the soldiers eliminated the occupiers from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.