Our defenders captured Russian marines in Kursk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region captured occupants from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the conversation with the Russians was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel. It is known that former prisoners from high-security colonies were taken prisoner.
"Our task? To consolidate and wait for Akhmat," the occupier said.
As a reminder, soldiers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a platoon of Russian soldiers and their equipment in the Kursk region. In particular, the soldiers eliminated the occupiers from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password