Vucic said that he called Putin for first time in almost 2.5 years: we had good and long conversation

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in 2.5 years.

He stated this on Sunday, October 20, b92 writes, Censor.NET informs.

"We haven't talked for almost two and a half years. We had a good, open, long and meaningful conversation," the Serbian president said.

According to him, the main topic of conversation was the anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi occupation by Soviet troops.

In addition, during the conversation, Vučić thanked the dictator of the Russian Federation for a sufficient amount of gas for Serbia.

Also, according to the President of Serbia, cooperation and important political issues were discussed during the conversation. He expressed hope that "Serbia will not introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation."

The Serbian leader said that he hopes for the development of Serbian-Russian relations and trust between the countries.

"We exchanged views on all important bilateral issues, including economic ones," Vucic said.

