Zelenskyy convenes NSDC on MSEC and disabled prosecutors, demands law enforcement response. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects "law enforcement agencies, in particular the SSU, the SBI, the Prosecutor General's Office, to make appropriate quick and tough decisions" on corruption in the MSEC.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"This week we have support from our Victory Plan partners - thanks to France, Lithuania, our partners, the Nordics and many allies in the European Union. There are very good signals from the United States - we hear the rhetoric and its changes. We are waiting for the arrival of a team from Washington to work on the points of the Victory Plan at all working levels. We have agreed on several new support packages - both defence support and energy support. This is not easy. But there is no other way to defeat the enemy. And I thank everyone who helps. And we need to work together and only in unity. We need to work together and only in unity so that we can achieve results for all of us - for the whole of Ukraine.

But while this is happening, unfortunately, things are happening in the rear here in Ukraine that we don't need any enemies to deal with. This is a real internal enemy. What is happening with MSECs - medical and social expert commissions - and the impudence of people, including prosecutors, who have used their connections with MSECs to issue fake disabilities. I expect law enforcement agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General's Office, to take prompt and tough decisions. I have appointed the National Security and Defence Council," Zelenskyy said.

