Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with GABs, 9 people injured, including child (updated)

On the evening of 20 October, Russians attack Kharkiv with GABs.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy GABs - be careful," Terekhov wrote.

According to him, three districts of the city were hit. Some of them have some problems with electricity supply.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that two people were injured in the shelling.

Updated information:

Later, Ihor Terekhov clarified that one of the strikes took place in the Osnovianskyi district of the city, near a residential building.

Four people were injured there.

"Another strike hit Kyivskyi district of the city, near one of the supermarkets - a petrol station was damaged, we are waiting for confirmation," Terekhov added.

Later, the mayor of the city wrote that the number of victims had increased to 9. Among them is a child.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: Russian forces hit Kharkiv with hybrid rocket-bomb, fired at Derhachi and the Solonytsivsk district. PHOTOS