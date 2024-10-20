Day in Kharkiv region: Russian forces hit Kharkiv with hybrid rocket-bomb, fired at Derhachi and the Solonytsivsk district. PHOTOS

Around midnight, the enemy struck Kharkiv, and on the morning of 20 September, they attacked the suburbs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At night, on 19 October, at 11:50 p.m., the Russian Federation fired an aerial munition at Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting an open area. The strike damaged a private house, a car, and partial glazing in two high-rise buildings.

According to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the enemy used a Grom E-1 aircraft munition to shell the regional center. This is a hybrid of a planning aircraft bomb and a missile. Fortunately, there were no injuries at the scene.

On 20 October, at 05:20 a.m., the Russian army struck Dergachi with a guided aerial bomb. The strike damaged a private house and three multi-storey buildings. There were no casualties.

Also this morning, at 06:33, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle hit the ground in the Solonitsynivka territorial community of Kharkiv district. According to Sinegubov, two houses and a fence were partially damaged. There was no information on casualties.

As a result of intensified evacuation measures, 273 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske overnight.









