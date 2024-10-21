Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy fired at 10 localities

On October 20, the Russian invaders struck 229 times in 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

97 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne.

Lobkove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne were hit by 11 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

114 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

"We received 17 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov noted.

