On the morning of 20 October 2024, the corpse of Dmitry Golenkov, chief of staff of an aviation squadron of the Russian Army Aviation Group, was found in the apple orchard of the village of Suponevo near Bryansk in Russia.

It is noted that Golenkov is a pilot of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces (unit 33310), which is based at the "Shaykovka" airfield and is armed with Tu-22M3 bombers.

The war criminal held the position of Chief of Staff of a Russian aviation squadron.

The DIU noted that the ruscist was involved in missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, including the "Amstor" shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

At the time of the attack on 27 June 2022, there were about 1,000 people in the shopping centre. As a result of the war crime, 22 people died and dozens were injured.

Golenkov was also responsible for a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on 14 January 2023, which killed 46 Ukrainian civilians, including 6 children.

"The body of Russian war criminal Dmitry Golenkov was found with multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime will be punished with justice," the intelligence added.



