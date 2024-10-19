DIU confirms liquidation of Russian army officer Pervukha in Luhansk: his car was blown up. PHOTO

On 18 October 2024, at about 11:40 a.m., a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk. An officer of the Russian occupation army, Major Dmytro Pervukha, was inside the car.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press center.

Allegedly, the explosion killed the invaders involved in war crimes.





What is known about the eliminated criminal?

Pervukha served in the 273rd Intelligence Centre (military unit 53847), subordinate to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, whose permanent location is in Novosibirsk.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Major Pervukha held the position of the so-called "Chief of Staff for the Service of Troops and Security of Military Service".

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every crime against Ukraine will be punished with justice!

The day before, social media reported that a car carrying a Russian officer had exploded in occupied Luhansk.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Colonel Nikita Klenkov, a 44-year-old deputy chief of a military unit, was shot dead in the Moscow region on the morning of 16 October.