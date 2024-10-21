Europe may discuss sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - Politico

The West believes that if the information about the DPRK's military being sent to Ukraine is confirmed, it will mean a serious escalation.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that rumors of assistance to Russia from the DPRK require more decisive action from Ukraine's partners.

"If the information that Russian punitive units are equipped with North Korean ammunition and military personnel is confirmed, we will have to return to 'European boots on Ukrainian soil' and other ideas proposed by Macron," he said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister added that Europe continues to act passively. However, he is confident in the ability of Ukraine's allies to take all necessary proactive steps to resolve the conflict.

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The main problem, he said, is that there is no consensus on this issue.