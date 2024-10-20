South Korean intelligence identified North Korean engineer who participated in missile attack on Ukraine. PHOTO

South Korea's intelligence service identified a North Korean missile engineer who was stationed at Russian positions near the front line in eastern Ukraine and observed missile launches at Ukrainian territory.

This is reported by the Japanese state public broadcaster NHK, Censor.NET informs.

South Korea's intelligence service analyzed a photo that was probably taken in the Donetsk region on an unspecified date. Thanks to facial recognition technology, it was established that with a probability of 80%, one of the people in the picture taken in the Donetsk region is an engineer who accompanied dictator Kim Jong-un last August during a visit to a mobile missile launcher plant.

South Korean intelligence believes that a photo of a DPRK rocket engineer was taken at the site of a North Korean ballistic missile launch in Ukraine.

Read also: DPRK deploys 1.5 thousand special operations troops to Russia - The Telegraph

The intelligence service adds that North Korean engineers deployed to Russian troops in Ukraine appear to be supporting the launch of North Korean-made weapons and are also looking for new technologies.

South Korea believes that the confirmation of the presence of a DPRK missile engineer at Russian positions is further evidence that North Korea has begun to take a direct part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: US cannot confirm that DPRK sent troops to Russia for war against Ukraine - Austin