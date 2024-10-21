In West, fatigue from war in Ukraine has reached its peak, "Victory Plan" is attempt to dampen this sentiment, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Fatigue with the Russian-Ukrainian war in the West has reached record levels, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" is an attempt to dampen this sentiment. Ukraine needs security guarantees from NATO.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Censor.NET reports citing LRT.

According to him, war fatigue in some Western capitals "has reached heights that Ukrainian soldiers would probably never have allowed themselves."

This fatigue makes us look for solutions, which is why we hear more and more talk about "peace," which in my opinion will be more like a surrender offer. Therefore, the plan (for victory - ed.) is a very clear pressure and repulsion of these sentiments," Landsbergis emphasized.

The most important thing, according to the Lithuanian minister, is security guarantees for Ukraine, and in Europe "there is no better guarantee than NATO's Article Five."

The Lithuanian foreign minister noted that Ukraine's invitation to join NATO is now quite realistic, as there have been similar examples in history.