Russian troops tried to break into our defense near Toretsk, - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive. Russian troops continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. At present, the number of combat engagements has increased to 67.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Ukrainian defenders are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, enemy artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers shelled the communities of Boiaro-Lezhachi, Krasnopillia, Basivka, Mezenivka, Novenke, and Myropillia in Sumy region; Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Polissia in Chernihiv region.

In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with GABs in the areas of Khotin, Basivka, Richky, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia in Sumy region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants attacked the Defense Forces twice in the areas of Lozova and Vyshneve. One firefight is still ongoing.

The situation in the East

The General Staff informs that in the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Petropavlivka and Terny during the day. Six of the battles ended and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

"Occupants' troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne in the Siversk direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have been two futile enemy attacks here," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers' aviation has struck Pazeno, Maiske and Chasiv Yar with guided aerial bombs and free-flight aerial rockets.

According to the General Staff, in the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried to break into our defense once near Toretsk. The occupiers struck the same town with GABS.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, nine combat engagements are still ongoing," the General Staff said.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 15 times in the direction of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Seven attempts of the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

The situation in the South

The General Staff also notes that eight enemy attacks took place in the Vremivka direction near Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near Mala Tokmachka.

The situation in the rest of the directions remained unchanged.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Russian aviation continues to hit Russian towns and villages. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 22 strikes with 32 GABs on their own territory," the General Staff summarizes.