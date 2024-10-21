ENG
News War
Zelenskyy meets with Austin in Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I thank you very much, Mr. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for coming, for your visit. I would like to thank the people of the United States, President Biden, as well as bipartisan support, for what has been done during this war," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on October 21, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

The Pentagon chief plans to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukraine's arms needs and how the United States can continue to support the Armed Forces over the next year.

