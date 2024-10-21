Occupiers criticize their battalion commander, who plans to kill them: "Please deal with this #sshole with call sign Atlas.". VIDEO

The occupiers from the 19th Tank Regiment of the 25th Army recorded a video message in which they asked "counterintelligence and higher authorities" to deal with commander Sergei Radchenko, call sign Atlas, who deliberately began to kill the personnel of a subordinate unit.

According to Censor.NET, in the video, which was shared on social media, the occupiers say that in this way the commander plans to take revenge on those who refused to follow "their stupid, rash, drunken orders".

