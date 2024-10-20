Enemy’s attempt to seize Oskil river crossing in Kupiansk district is stopped: over 20 occupiers are eliminated, 8 armored personnel carriers and 3 tanks are destroyed - National Guard. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops attempted to seize the Oskil River crossing and expand their offensive on the left bank.

This was reported by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The armoured vehicles and infantry push in that direction was repelled by the joint efforts of the Achilles UAV strike battalion together with the Bureviy Brigade Guards and the Pomsta Brigade border guards, as well as paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade," the commander noted.

It is also noted that a total of 8 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 tanks were destroyed, and 6 infantry fighting vehicles were damaged. 21 occupants were killed and 26 others were wounded.