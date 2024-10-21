ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10391 visitors online
News War
1 349 2

Explosions rang out at Sumy: Russian Federation launches KABs

У Сумах пролунали вибухи

Explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid alert.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents.

The Air Force reported that tactical aircraft launched the KABs in the direction of the Sumy region.

Read more: In West, fatigue from war in Ukraine has reached its peak, "Victory Plan" is attempt to dampen this sentiment, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Author: 

explosion (1555) Sumska region (1241) Sumy (263)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 