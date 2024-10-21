Explosions rang out at Sumy: Russian Federation launches KABs
Explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid alert.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents.
The Air Force reported that tactical aircraft launched the KABs in the direction of the Sumy region.
