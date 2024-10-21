Ruscists shoot two captured AFU soldiers near Selydove, Donetsk region

Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

On October 18, at 2:38 p.m., Russian invaders captured two Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk district.

"The invaders, who stormed a forest plantation near the town of Selydove, laid unarmed POWs face down. They held them in this position, pressing their feet to the ground, and after a while shot them at close range with automatic weapons," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Watch more: National Guard repels 17 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO