National Guard repels 17 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

The enemy is sending large numbers of infantry to Selydove. The National Guard repelled 17 Russian assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"In this section of the frontline alone, the National Guard of Ukraine neutralised 273 occupants in the area of responsibility over the previous day: 125 irreversible, 148 sanitary losses of the enemy," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy is trying to actively assault, in particular in the area of the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk region, using a large number of infantry. The enemy also periodically conducts mechanised assaults involving 3-5 armoured vehicles.

To recap, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defence Forces repelled 46 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove and Promin, where 22 and 9 firefights took place respectively.

