Russians shell Nikopol district with Grad, Uragan and kamikaze drones: man is injured, 66 houses are destroyed. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with Grad and Uragan systems. In addition, the aggressor fired artillery more than a dozen times, actively used kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

It is noted that enemy weapons were fired at the district center, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities.

A 48-year-old man was injured: he received a shrapnel wound to his leg. He received the necessary medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"Two private houses were destroyed, 66 more were damaged. One house caught fire, the fire was extinguished. Seven outbuildings were destroyed and more than four dozen were damaged. A truck was damaged, infrastructure, 8 power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged," Lysak wrote.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: cultural facility damaged













According to the updated information, six people went to the hospital in Kryvyi Rih today. A 41-year-old woman also needed medical assistance. She will recover at home.

As a reminder, today, on October 21, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.