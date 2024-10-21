ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10007 visitors online
News
1 828 0

Ruscists launch missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: cultural facility damaged

Балістика на Кривий Ріг

Today, on October 21, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Another missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A cultural facility was damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," he said.

According to him, law enforcement officers and rescuers are currently working at the site of the enemy attack.

See more: Rescue operation completed at site of enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force informs about the threat of ballistics

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (393) shoot out (13593)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 