Ruscists launch missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: cultural facility damaged

Today, on October 21, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Another missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A cultural facility was damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," he said.

According to him, law enforcement officers and rescuers are currently working at the site of the enemy attack.

