Rescue operation completed at site of enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

A rescue operation has been completed at the site of a night-time enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the Russian strike

According to him, there are three women and 14 men among the victims.

Damage

According to the updated information, 15 multi-storey buildings, shops, a coffee shop, a church, a bank branch, and office premises were damaged. A gas pipeline was also damaged.

"At the special headquarters, locals can get osb boards and film. Construction materials are provided so that owners can repair damaged property. They also accept reports of damaged property. Utilities are clearing the city of debris," adds Lysak.

Late on Saturday evening, 19 October, the enemy fired twice at Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic missiles. As of the morning, the number of casualties increased to 17. Eight people are in hospital.