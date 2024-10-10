Consequences of Russian attack on house in Kryvyi Rih: 6 people were rescued, stairwell was destroyed. PHOTOS

The roof of a house in Kryvyi Rih was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

A stairwell was destroyed in one of the entrances.

Six people were rescued from the damaged part of the building. A gas pipe was also damaged in the city.







The SES reported that 7 people were rescued and 26 others were taken to a safe place. Preliminary, 1 person was injured.











See more: Russians attacked Dniprovskyi and Nikopol districts during day: Houses, businesses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 10 October

As a reminder, on the morning of 10 October 2024, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.

Later it became known that Russian troops had attacked a five-storey building in the city.

Read more: Six killed and eight injured as result of strike on port infrastructure in Odesa region (updated)