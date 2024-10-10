Consequences of Russian attack on house in Kryvyi Rih: 6 people were rescued, stairwell was destroyed. PHOTOS
The roof of a house in Kryvyi Rih was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
A stairwell was destroyed in one of the entrances.
Six people were rescued from the damaged part of the building. A gas pipe was also damaged in the city.
The SES reported that 7 people were rescued and 26 others were taken to a safe place. Preliminary, 1 person was injured.
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 10 October
As a reminder, on the morning of 10 October 2024, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.
Later it became known that Russian troops had attacked a five-storey building in the city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password