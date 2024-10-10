Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih
On the morning of October 10, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne".
"The sounds of explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih," the report said.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported several groups of enemy attack UAVs heading from Kherson region in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
As a reminder, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning. The Russians attacked the region with KABs.
