Former CEO of CMPP Dmytro Shevchyk was found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media. PHOTOS

On 8 October, former mayoral candidate and former CEO of the Central Mining and Processing Plant Dmytro Shevchyk was found dead in Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

Police sources confirmed this information.

The local media outlet "Svoi" reported that the man could have killed himself with a Saiga hunting carbine.

In 2015, Shevchyk was elected to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council as a member of the "Opposition Bloc". He was also a member of the Regional Council's Standing Committee on Entrepreneurship, Processing Industry, Trade and Consumer Services.

Shevchyk previously served as CEO of the Central Mining and Processing Plant.

In the 2020 local elections, he ran for mayor of Kryvyi Rih as a member of the "Servant of the People" party. In the first round, he came second with 25.94% of the vote. His rival, Yurii Vilkul, received 44.96% of the vote.

