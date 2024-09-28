Strike on Kryvyi Rih killed three police officers and civilian: National Police tells about colleagues killed by Russia. PHOTO

A Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, ended the lives of four people, including three police officers and a civilian worker.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the police officers were on duty when Russian troops hit the building of the Kryvyi Rih police department with a missile.

What is known about the victims?

"The deceased operative Snizhana Pavliuk had 16 years of experience in the police. She left two children without a mother.

Another police officer killed by Russia was 30-year-old Oleksandr Azarov. The policeman was three days short of his 31st birthday. Oleksandr was originally from Kramatorsk. He held the position of operative officer of the Operational and Technical Measures Department of the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region and had almost 9 years of experience in the National Police.

The body of police officer Artem Balandin was the last to be found. His family and friends spent the whole night at the site of the rubble, hoping for a miracle. Unfortunately, it did not happen. Now Artem is 24 forever... He was a senior forensic specialist in the criminalistics sector of the investigative department of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department.

Another civilian victim of Russian terror is Tatiana Andreeva. She was 42 years old. She was killed while doing her daily work - she was cleaning and maintaining the cleanliness of the building of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department.

As reported, on 27 September, Russians attacked the police department in Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest reports, the number of victims of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 4 people.