Explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: two people were injured, private houses were destroyed (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 10 October, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," the message reads.

Prior to that, he reported the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia region.

Later it became known that two people were injured in the Russian strike.

"In Zaporizhzhia, private houses are destroyed and there are victims. These are the consequences of the Russian attack on the region earlier today. As of now, we know about 2 victims. The medics are providing them with assistance," Fedorov said at 7:04 a.m.







Read more: Explosions occurred in Odesa, - Trukhanov