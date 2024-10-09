Explosions occurred in Odesa, - Trukhanov
On the evening of 9 October, explosions occurred in Odesa.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov.
"Explosions are heard in the city!" - he wrote.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of enemy ballistics from the south and a "high-speed target for Odesa".
