Explosions occurred in Odesa, - Trukhanov

On the evening of 9 October, explosions occurred in Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - he wrote.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of enemy ballistics from the south and a "high-speed target for Odesa".

Watch more: Korotkyi’s car of "head of physical security" of ZNPP, who cooperated with Russia, is exploded - DIU. VIDEO