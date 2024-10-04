Korotkyi’s car of "head of physical security" of ZNPP, who cooperated with Russia, is exploded - DIU. VIDEO

Today, on 4 October, a car carrying the "head of physical security" of the of Zaporizhzhia NPP, Korotkyi Andrii Yuriiovych, was blown up in the occupied Enerhodar.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The explosion occurred around 7 am.

"Korotkyi is a collaborator involved in the organisation and execution of war crimes and repression of Ukrainians under occupation. After the seizure of ZNPP, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders, gave the Russians lists of the plant's employees with their personal data, pointing to citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position," the statement said.

Watch more: Explosion rang out in occupied Enerhodar, "barracks" of Kadyroviets troops were hit, - Defense Intelligence. VIDEO

He also participated in the repression of NPP personnel and war crimes against civilians in occupied Enerhodar.

Korotkyi organised events aimed at supporting the Russian occupation army. He headed the so-called "council of deputies" from Putin's "United Russia" party.

Read more: Collaborator Shevchik was blown up in Energodar, he was wounded