Six killed and eight injured as result of strike on port infrastructure in Odesa region (updated)

As a result of another ballistic attack by Russian terrorists on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region, 6 people were killed and 8 others were wounded.

This was written by Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that all the victims were Ukrainians. They are currently receiving medical care, five of them are in serious condition.

Kuleba expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

According to him, a Panama-flagged civilian vessel, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged during the attack. This is the third foreign vessel attacked by Russia in the last four days.

"Today, Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security. That is why it is important to stop the practice of this terror - with enough weapons, air defense, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime," Kuleba summarized.

Update

Later, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said that 6 people were killed and 8 wounded in the Russian strike.

Russian attacks on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region

As a reminder, on Monday, October 7, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed and five other foreign nationals were injured.

On the night of October 6, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian Pivdennyi port. The civilian ship PARESA flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis was damaged.