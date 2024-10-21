There is no panacea in war, cumulative effect of Ukraine’s military capabilities is important, - Austin

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the cumulative effect of the military capabilities of Ukrainian forces and "focus on what works" are important for winning the war.

"There is no panacea. No single opportunity will turn back the clock. No system will put an end to Putin's attack. What matters is how Ukraine will rebuff it. It's the cumulative effect of your military capabilities that matters, and it's important to stay focused on what works," Austin said during his speech at the Diplomatic Academy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He assured that the United States will continue to defend the right of the Ukrainian people to live in security and freedom.

"America's goals remain clear, achievable, and principled. We want a free and sovereign Ukraine that can defend itself against Russian aggression today and deter it in the future," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

The minister also stated that "the outcome of Ukraine's struggle for freedom will help determine the trajectory of global security in the 21st century." According to him, "the future of Europe is at stake, the strength of NATO is at stake, and America's security is at stake."