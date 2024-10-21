Zelenskyy and Austin discuss expanding use of long-range weapons and defense needs. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked him for the new $400 million defence aid package to Ukraine, which includes ammunition, military equipment, and weapons," the statement said.

According to the President, they discussed the most important defence priorities, including Ukraine's air defence capabilities, preparations for the winter period and the expansion of the use of long-range weapons against Russian military targets.

"In addition, we have focused on efforts to increase production of attack drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells, and air defence systems.



We are grateful to President Biden, both parties in the US Congress, and the American people for all their support since Russia's full-scale invasion. Together with all our allies, we are working to ensure victory and peace for Ukraine and all peace-loving peoples," the Head of State summed up.

