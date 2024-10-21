ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10391 visitors online
News War
394 0

Over a week, Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

мерлін

Over the past week, the Air Defence of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 111 units;
  • UAV Orlan 10/30 - 7 units;
  • Zala UAV - 10 units;
  • UAV Supercam - 3 units;
  • Lancet UAV - 5 units;
  • UAV ‘Merlin’ - 2 units;
  • UAV ‘Molniya’ - 3 units.

Read more: Explosions rang out at Sumy: Russian Federation Releases KABs

знищені ППО Сухопутних військ безпілотники

Author: 

drone (1721) Anti-aircraft warfare (1528)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 