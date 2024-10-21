Over a week, Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, the Air Defence of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 111 units;

UAV Orlan 10/30 - 7 units;

Zala UAV - 10 units;

UAV Supercam - 3 units;

Lancet UAV - 5 units;

UAV ‘Merlin’ - 2 units;

UAV ‘Molniya’ - 3 units.

