Unmanned systems destroyed modern Russian "Buk-M3" SAM. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces unmanned aerial systems destroyed the Russian "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system. The Russian army has lost an anti-aircraft missile system worth $300 million.
According to Censor.NET, this is a modernised SAM of air defense of the Russians, which was put into service in 2016.
