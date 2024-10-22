ENG
Unmanned systems destroyed modern Russian "Buk-M3" SAM. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces unmanned aerial systems destroyed the Russian "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system. The Russian army has lost an anti-aircraft missile system worth $300 million.

According to Censor.NET, this is a modernised SAM of air defense of the Russians, which was put into service in 2016.

