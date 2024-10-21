Ukrainian defense forces destroyed enemy position at night using Baba Yaga drone together with invader who was equipping it. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards of the Kramatorsk detachment destroyed an enemy position along with the invader who was equipping it.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

"First, the operators of reconnaissance drones work to find enemy targets. At night, "Baba Yaga" goes hunting, destroying everything where there is an enemy trace. In this way, we are gradually clearing the Vovchansk direction of the enemy," the border guards said.

