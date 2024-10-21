ENG
Russian infantryman throws assault rifle at kamikaze drone of 5th SAB. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry and destroyed a dugout with enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on the social network.

