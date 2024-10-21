Wounded occupier blows himself up with grenade in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier commited suicide, and a Ukrainian drone filmed it.

We recently wrote about how the aerial bombers of the Incognito combat battalion of the 54th Brigade dropped a munition on the Russian invader from a drone. The occupier immediately took out a grenade and blew himself up.

