Wounded occupier blows himself up with grenade in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier commited suicide, and a Ukrainian drone filmed it.
We recently wrote about how the aerial bombers of the Incognito combat battalion of the 54th Brigade dropped a munition on the Russian invader from a drone. The occupier immediately took out a grenade and blew himself up.
