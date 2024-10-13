Occupier lays grenade under himself and commits suicide on battlefield in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
A wounded Russian soldier killed himself with a grenade in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.
This was recorded by aerial reconnaissance men of the 110th separate mechanised brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko, Censor.NET reports.
